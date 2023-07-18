Muhammad Sanusi arrives in court to face charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor arrived at the Selayang Court here today to face charges related to his statement which allegedly touched on the 3R (race, religion, royalty) issue in his political speech.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, clad in a white shirt and black pants, arrived at the court at 8.57 am.

The incumbent Jeneri Assemblyman looked calm and smiled at media members as he walked into the court building.

According to a post on his Facebook, he was arrested by the police at about 3 am today at a hotel here and then taken in a police multi-purpose vehicle to the Gombak district police headquarters.

Meanwhile, media personnel from various agencies started gathering at the court compound at 7 am to cover the case.

The media recently reported on a speech by Muhammad Sanusi at a political talk in Selangor which was said to insult the Royal Selangor institution.

A video recording of his speech went viral. In the speech, Muhammad Sanusui was alleged to have insulted the Sultan of Selangor when comparing his appointment as Kedah Menteri Besar to Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s appointment as Selangor Menteri Besar.

This resulted in various parties filing police reports against him.

On July 13, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told a special press conference that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had opened an investigation paper against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) elections director for allegedly making the statement.

Razarudin said the investigation was carried out in accordance with the Penal Code, the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.-Bernama