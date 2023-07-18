Muhammad Sanusi detained after ignoring police calls: IGP (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was arrested early this morning after he ignored the calls made by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the telephone calls were made after police received instructions on the charges involving Muhammad Sanusi from the Attorney-General’s Chambers. yesterday.

He said police checks found Muhammad Sanusi was not in Kedah and was at a television station in the federal capital.

“He was not there, and he rejected our calls to inform him to be present in court. We also called him through his political secretary and other officers, but all calls were rejected,” he told a special media conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Razarudin said Muhammad Sanusi was arrested because he was involved an investigation under the Sedition Act and the investigation found that the matter has a tendency of hatred and contempt related to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

He said Muhammad Sanusi was arrested at 2.30am in Mont Kiara here to ensure his presence in court.

He explained that usually an individual investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act is detained.

“An offence under this section is usually arrested and not non-seizable, it is a seizable offence.

“Since this is a seizable offence, if you ask me, whenever we want to arrest, it is fine,“ he said.

Razaruddin said that so far, 58 police reports, including from members of the Selangor Royal Council had been received regarding the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director’s statement which allegedly touched on the 3R issues of royalty, religion and race.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, was today charged in two Selayang Sessions Courts here on two charges of incitement regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government in a political ceramah last week.

He pleaded not guilty after the two charges against him were read separately before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin and Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh.

According to both charges, Muhammad Sanusi is alleged to have committed an act that has a seditious tendency by uttering words that could arouse feelings of disloyalty towards any ruler.

The Jeneri, seat incumbent was accused of committing both offences at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara - Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm, July 11.

Both charges are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and can be punished under Section 4(1) of the same act which carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both, if convicted. - Bernama