Muhammad Sanusi heads Kedah awards list

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor heads the list of recipients who will receive awards and medals in conjunction with the 79th birthday of the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah this year.

State Secretary Datuk Paduka Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim in a statement today said Muhammad Sanusi received the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Kedah Yang Amat Dihormat (SPMK) which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Apart from that, he said the Sultan of Kedah conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Diraja Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (SSDK) which carries the title Datuk Seri to Weststar Holdings Sdn Bhd Managing Director Tan Sri Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim.

“The recipient of the Darjah Gemilang Seri Mahkota Kedah (DGMK) which carries the title Datuk Wira is the Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Asri Hamidin@Hamidon,“ he said.

Ammar said Deputy Chief of Army Lt Gen Datuk Mohammad Abd Rahman and Royal Malaysian Navy Naval Region 2 Commander Rear Admiral Rusli Ahmad received the Darjah Datuk Setia Pahlawan Negeri Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DSPK) which carries the title Datuk Pahlawan.

Meanwhile, Ammar said the Sultan of Kedah also awarded the Darjah Datuk Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (DSSS) which carries the title Datuk to Kedah State Assembly Speaker Johari Bulat; Kedah Women, Family and Community Development and Welfare Committee Chairman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad; and Kedah Land and Mines Director Mohd Fauzi Mustaffa.

Fifteen recipients of the Darjah Datuk Setia Diraja Kedah (DSDK) which carries the title Datuk include Kedah State Legal Advisor Nik Azhan Hakim Nik Mahmood; Kedah Islamic Religious Department Director Mohd Yusri Md Daud; Kuala Muda District Officer Abdullah Hashim; and Kedah PAS Commissioner Senator Ahmad Saad@Yahya.

Others are Director of the Medical Development Division, Ministry of Health Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang; Director of the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian and Director of the Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap.

Three recipients of the Darjah Datuk Setia Pahlawan (DDSP) which also carries the title Datuk are former Commanding Officer of Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur Brig Gen (R) Ahmad Faiezzelan Abdul Karim; Assistant Director of EIC Special Branch E, Bukit Aman Royal Malaysia Police Headquarters SAC Dr Lim Joo Soon and Director of the Fire Safety Division of the Fire and Rescue Department Adwin Galan Anak Teruki.

Ammar said the investiture ceremony would be held next year. — Bernama