Muhammad Sanusi pleads not guilty to two charges under sedition act

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was today charged in two Selayang Sessions Courts here today with inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government in a political talk last week.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read out separately before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin and Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh.

“I understand the charge, plead not guilty, “ he said calmly.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi was alleged to have committed acts that had a seditious tendency by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

The incumbent Jeneri State Assemblyman was accused of committing both offences at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara - Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm last July 11.

Both charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

The situation at the court compound was calm and under control. The police personnel, including from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) were stationed at the court compound to monitor the situation.

Dozens of media practitioners were also seen ‘camping’ in the area as early as 7 am to cover the case.

Earlier, Solicitor-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, who is leading the prosecution, proposed bail of RM5,000 with one surety for each charge in addition to asking the court to order Muhammad Sanusi not to make any comments regarding the cases facing him pending their disposal.

Lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali, representing Muhammad Sanusi, did not object to the bail amount and said his client was not a flight risk.

Both courts allowed Muhammad Sanusi bail of RM5,000 each with one surety and also ordered him not to make any comments regarding the case until the disposal of the case.

The courts also set Oct 4 for mention.

Muhammad Sanusi posted the bail amounting to RM10,000 for both charges.

Apart from Ahmad Terrirudin, also appearing for the prosecution were deputy public prosecutors Datuk Manoj Kurup and Datuk Masri Mohd Daud, while Shaharudin was assisted by lawyer Wan Rohimi Wan Daud.

Earlier, at the beginning of the proceeding in both courts, lawyer Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi requested to be allowed to hold a watching brief on behalf of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on the grounds that the cases were of public interest.

Shaharudin told the court that the defence had been informed by the lawyer concerned of his intention.

“However, I was taken aback when he (Asheeq Ali) stated public interest (as the ground) when it is clearly the interest of PKR. I leave it to the discretion of the judge to make the decision,“ he said.

Ahmad Terrirudin said the prosecution did not object to the application by Asheeq Ali.

Nor Rajiah allowed Asheeq Ali’s application, but judge, Osman Affendi ordered the lawyer to submit a written application to the court.

The prosecution against Muhammad Sanusi is getting the attention of many quarters as the cases involved the 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues.

Media members from various organisations arrived at the court compound as early as 7 am to cover the cases.

A few party supporters of Muhammad Sanusi were also seen at the court compound. They included Jerlun Member of Parliament Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad, Besut Member of Parliament Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh and Pendang Member of Parliament Datuk Awang Hashim.

Awang, who is also Central PAS Committee Member, said the legal action against the Kedah Menteri Besar should serve as a lesson for all Malaysians.-Bernama