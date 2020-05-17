Muhammad Sanusi sworn in as 14th Kedah MB

ALOR STAR: Jeneri state assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was sworn in as the new Kedah Mentri Besar at Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

Muhammad Sanusi, 46, took his oath of office before the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at 3.05pm in a ceremony held at the Sultan of Kedah’s office at Wisma Darul Aman.

Today, Kedah State Secretary Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim announced that Sultan Sallehuddin had consented to the appointment of Muhammad Sanusi as Kedah’s 14th Mentri Besar.

The appointment was made according to the provisions of Article 35 and 37(2) (a) of the State Constitution of Kedah after the Kedah PAS deputy commissioner received the majority support of assemblymen.

In the 14th general election, Muhammad Sanusi won the Jeneri state seat after defeating Mahadzir Abdul Hamid (BN-Umno) and Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PH-PPBM) with a 2,455-vote majority.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir announced his resignation as Kedah Mentri Besar effective immediately after losing the majority support in the state assembly. — Bernama