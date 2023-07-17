Muhammad Sanusi to be charged at Selayang Sessions court tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) will be charged at the Selayang Sessions Court near here tomorrow.

According to the court’s e-review system, the Jeneri assemblyman will be charged in front of judges Nor Rajiah Mat Zin and Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh at 9 am following numerous police reports lodged against him for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor after his speech at a political talk in Selangor went viral.

The insult stemmed from a comparison Muhammad Sanusi made about his appointment as Kedah Menteri Besar and Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as Selangor Menteri Besar.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said during a special media conference on July 13 that the police had opened an investigation paper to look into the Perikatan Nasional election director’s statement that allegedly touched on 3R (religion, race and royalty) issues.

Razarudin had said that the investigation would be conducted under the Penal Code, the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. -Bernama