PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, Malaysia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, will take over as the new secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, on Jan 7.

Muhammad Shahrul Ikram, 58, will succeed Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim, 61, whose one-year contract expires on Jan 6.

Ramlan and Muhammad Shahrul Ikram today signed the note on the handing over of duties of the secretary-general at Wisma Putra in a ceremony witnessed by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Muhammad Shahrul Ikram was appointed Malaysia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in 2017.

He was appointed Foreign Ministry deputy secretary-general (bilateral affairs) in 2016; Malaysia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna in 2010 and Malaysia’s ambassador to Qatar in 2007. — Bernama