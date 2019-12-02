Muhyddin asks cops to accelerate probe into meeting of ex-Communist Party members

PUTRAJAYA: The police have been directed to quickly complete investigations on the allegation of a meeting involving former members of the Malayan Communist Party (PKM) in Kajang, yesterday.

Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the incident, which was feared to threaten security, should not be allowed to take place, what more if the reason for the meeting was to revive the spirit of communism in this country.

‘’We cannot view lightly such matters. Our country is already peaceful, so why is there a need for it. This is an early view but what is important is for an investigation to be conducted,’’ he told a media conference after attending a 2019 Immigration Day celebration here today.

According to media report, about 300 people attended a meeting which was believed to involve the former members of PKM yesterday, among others said to be in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Hatyai Peace Agreement which was signed between Malaysia and PKM on Dec 2, 1989.

Muhyiddin said the police and Special Branch had been directed to conduct investigations on how the gathering was held, did it require the approval of the authorities concerned or had it flouted any law in the country.

According to Muhyiddin, the investigation should also be directed at the main intention of the gathering whether merely to remember the 30th anniversary of the Hatyai Peace Agreement as claimed or was it an effort to revive the spirit of communism.

Asked if former PKM members could hold such gatherings, Muhyiddin said that as an independent country it could not be prevented but the parties concerned should also think if such a spirit should be invoked in a situation whereby the nation is at peace.

He said the ministry viewed seriously such matters, what more it led rise to bad feelings among the people lately and was worrying.

‘’As an ordinary citizen, I am also worried. In fact, more than worried at times, why such trends are surfacing lately. But as a responsible minister, I will ensure the nation stays peaceful,’’ he said referring to the action of certain quarters in bringing in the ashes of the former leader of PKM, namely, Chin Peng to Malaysia. — Bernama