Muhyiddin among big names contesting in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, several Cabinet ministers as well as senior party leaders are among the big names vying for the 26 parliamentary seats in Johor in the 15th general election (GE15).

Muhyiddin, 75, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), is also the oldest among the 96 parliamentary candidates in Johor for GE15, while 27-year-old Fatin Zulaikha Zaidi of Pakatan Harapan (PH), who will be contesting in the Mersing parliamentary seat, is the youngest.

Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, has been Pagoh MP since 1978, except for in 1986 and 1990 when he contested the Bukit Serampang state seat.

In GE14, he won the seat as a PH candidate.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong will be defending the Sembrong, Parit Sulong and Ayer Hitam parliamentary seats respectively.

Two former Johor Menteris Besar will also be contesting federal seats in GE15. Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad will be up against Simpang Renggam incumbent MP Dr Maszlee Malik of PH, while Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, an UMNO vice-president, will be contesting the Kota Tinggi parliamentary seat.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, meanwhile, will defend the Muar parliamentary seat, as with Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub in Pulai.

BN will be fielding candidates in all 26 parliamentary seats in Johor this time around, followed by PH in 24 seats, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) in 11 seats, MUDA (two seats) while Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Parti Warisan have one candidate each. A total of five Independent candidates are also contesting in four parliamentary seats.

Ledang has the most number of candidates with six where incumbent MP and Johor PKR deputy chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh will be challenged by former deputy minister and BN candidate Datuk Dr Hamim Samuri, Rafidah Ridwan (Pejuang), Zaini Abd Majid (PN) and two Independent candidates, Yunus Mustakim and Zainal Bahrom A. Kadir.

A total of 13 parliamentary seats will see three-cornered fights, nine seats (four-cornered) while there will be five-cornered contests in three seats. - Bernama