Muhyiddin, Anwar arrive at Istana Negara (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin have arrived at Istana Negara today after being summoned by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for an audience this afternoon.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement today that both leaders were asked to meet with the King at 4.30 pm at Istana Negara.

Muhyiddin arrived at Istana Negara via Gate 2 at around 4 pm after departing from his residence in Bukit Damansara and was followed shortly by a vehicle ferrying Anwar at around 4.10 pm.

Both leaders were summoned following the results of the 15th general election that produced a hung Parliament after all parties failed to obtain a simple majority of 112 parliamentary seats to form the federal government.

PH garnered the highest number of seats, with 82, followed by PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one seat each, along with two independents. - Bernama