Muhyiddin, Anwar summoned to Istana Negara (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has ordered the leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) for an audience at Istana Negara at 4.30 pm this afternoon.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said this was because no member of the Dewan Rakyat received a simple majority to be appointed as the Prime Minister as provided under Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

He said Istana Negara had today received notifications regarding the coalition of political parties after the 15th general election (GE15) for the formation of a new government from party leaders and the leaders of the coalition of political parties that have a large number of parliamentary seats following GE15 results.

Along with the notifications, the heads of the political parties and the heads of political party coalitions also submitted the nomination for the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia to the Istana Negara as requested with the cooperation of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun on Nov 20, he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, the confirmation process of the prime minister candidate who obtained the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members was conducted by Al-Sultan Abdullah so that His Majesty could make a decision to appoint a Dewan Rakyat member as Prime Minister as provided under Article 43(2)(a) ) Federal Constitution.

“Nevertheless, after presenting the results on the confirmation of the Prime Minister candidates, it was found that no member of the Dewan Rakyat received a simple majority to be appointed as Prime Minister,“ said Ahmad Fadil.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty advised the people to be patient and calm until the process of forming a new government and the nomination of the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia is completed.

“His Majesty calls on the people to pray together so that the country and the people are always blessed, and protected from any form of disaster and calamity,“ he said.

The simple majority to form a government is 112 seats, but currently there is a hung Parliament as no party or political coalition gets a simple majority to form the federal government.

GE15 results saw PH gained 82 parliamentary seats followed by PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Independent (two) as well as Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one seat each. - Bernama