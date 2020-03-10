Muhyiddin appoints six ministers, 10 deputies from Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday appointed six leaders from Sabah and Sarawak as his Cabinet members while another 10 leaders named as deputy ministers of various ministries.

Petra Jaya Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was appointed Works Minister, which is one of the four Senior Ministers, while Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi was named as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar appointed Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.

Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was appointed as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, while Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee was named to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry.

Meanwhile, Kota Marudu MP Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the newly established Sabah and Sarawak Affairs portfolio.

“The government is serious in addressing development issues, including the socio-economic progress of the people in Sabah and Sarawak.

“My Cabinet will ensure that the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 or MA63 will be translated into policies and programmes that will benefit the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” Muhyiddin said when announcing the creation of the new portfolio.

Meanwhile, out of 10 deputy ministers from the two states, four are from Sabah namely Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri (Finance), Arthur Joseph Kurup (Prime Minister’s Department), Jonathan Yassin (Home Affairs) and Datuk Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan (Tourism, Arts and Culture).

The remaining six deputy ministers from Sarawak are pula Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Prime Minister’s Department), Ali Anak Biju (Energy and Natural Resources), Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Health), Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Rural Development), Willie Anak Mongin (Plantation Industries and Commodities) and Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (National Unity).

Under the previous Pakatan Harapan government four ministers from the two states were appointed namely Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Tourism, Arts and Culture), Datuk Darell Leiking (International Trade and Industries), Baru Bian (Works) and Datuk Liew Vui Keong as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs).

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government was open and ready to cooperate with MPs appointed to Federal Cabinet.

He said the state government maintained its stance to cooperate with the Federal government under government-to-government principle to ensure that the development in the state could be implemented for the benefit of the people of Sabah. — Bernama