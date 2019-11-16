Muhyiddin assures the safety of Tanjung Piai voters at the polling stations

PONTIAN: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said there will be enough police personnel deployed to ensure the safety of voters in Tanjung Piai during the polling day today.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president also said there was no untoward incidents reported since the nomination day to date.

“All security measures are in place to ensure everything goes smoothly tomorrow in terms of safety of the voters and the public.

“Therefore, there is nothing for the voters to be afraid of to go out and cast their votes tomorrow,” he told reporters here today.

He added that some 1,700 policemen have been deployed maintain law and order during the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Meanwhile, commenting on a media report that Barisan Nasional (BN) would win big in the by-election, Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president, said the report was just a psychological war towards the end of the campaign.

“Based on our survey, we are currently leading and I think this is the latest trend, which is critical before the polling day tomorrow,” he said

It was reported that BN would wrest back the seat from PH by over 3,000 votes.

Asked if it would be for possible for PH to retain the seat with a bigger majority, Muhyiddin said: “What’s important for the party is to win even by one vote.

“This is what democracy is all about,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election sees a six-corner fight between PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng of BN, Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two independent candidates Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar. — Bernama