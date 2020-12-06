Muhyiddin attends Johor Legislative Assembly sitting

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) attended the Johor Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here today.

The Prime Minister, who is also Gambir assemblyman, arrived for the meeting at the Sultan Ismail building at 11.20 am, and upon arrival was received by state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

He is seated between the two former menteris besar Datuk Osman Sapian (BERSATU-Kempas) dan Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (BERSATU-Bukit Kepong).

Today is the final day of the meeting with Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad scheduled to wind up the debate on the Johor Budget 2021 before it is put the vote.

The Johor assembly meeting that commenced on Nov 26 began with the tabling of the Johor Budget 2021 themed “Resilient for Prosperity”.

All eyes are on the sitting today following the political developments in Perak two days ago, after its Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also Bersatu deputy president, failed to obtain the majority support of the state assemblymen in the motion of vote of confidence on the Menteri Besar at the State Assembly sitting.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats with UMNO and DAP each having 14 seats, Bersatu (12), MIC (two), PAS (one), Amanah (nine) and PKR (four).

A simple majority of 29 seats is required to form the state government in Johor. — Bernama