Muhyiddin attends PN MPs briefing ahead of Parliament sitting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today attended a closed-door briefing with Perikatan Nasional (PN) members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow.

The two-hour briefing was held at Dewan Seri Endon here.

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Umno president, when asked about the briefing, said that all present today agreed to support all the motions to be tabled by the Prime Minister tomorrow.

“Tomorrow as we know there will be a major decision to be made, to replace the existing speaker with the government’s candidate. So we give 100% support to the government’s motion,” he said.

Asked about how many people attended the briefing, Ahmad Zahid replied: “I didn’t count. But almost 100% (of PN MPs) were present.

Meanwhile, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who is also Umno secretary-general, said he had been selected to table the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the royal address.

“I am given sufficient time to table and debate (the motion). So I have to prepare to speak for about two hours. It is a challenge for me and I will do my best,” he said.

Asked on issues that he would touch, he said that among them were the government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak and economic issues.

Meanwhile, Arau MP Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said today’s briefing is a normal process at every Parliamentary session and has been practiced even when PN was the opposition.

“Today’s briefing involving all parties in the PN and the list of attendees comprises both MPs and senators,” he added.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to convene for 25 days from tomorrow until Aug 27, while the Dewan Negara will sit for 11 days from Sept 2 to 23. - Bernama