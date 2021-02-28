Muhyiddin attends solat hajat in conjunction with PN govt’s first anniversary

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) tonight joined over 200 congregation members to perform the solat hajat (prayer of needs) in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration at the Putra Mosque here.

Among the Cabinet ministers present were Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah were also present.

The solat hajat organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) was performed after the Maghrib prayer and was led by the Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah.

It was followed by the recital of surah Yassin, tahlil and doa selamat, led by Ustaz Syukri Ali who is fondly known as the Malaysian ‘Imam Sudais’.

Muhyiddin left the Putra Mosque at about 9.10pm after the Isyak prayer. -Bernama