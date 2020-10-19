Muhyiddin back in office after completing 14-day home quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) was back in the office today after completing a 14-day self-quarantine at home which ended last Friday.

He resumed duty by first chairing the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting held via a special video conference to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Johor economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad as well as senior officials from the Johor Economic Planning Division (BPENJ).

“Among matters discussed was the proposal to set up a special task force to collect data and statistics of Johor people working in Singapore.

“The meeting also touched on the need to reopen the Johor-Singapore border to, among others, boost economic activities that benefit the people,“ Muhyiddin said via a post on his official Facebook page.

Also discussed is the application by the Johor state government for funding to revive the tourism industry following the Covid-19 pandemic which has had a major impact on the sector.

Muhyiddin then chaired the National Security Council (NSC) special session to discuss the pandemic’s latest situation, including in Sabah and the Klang Valley, including measures to strengthen existing public health capabilities and further solutions to contain the outbreak.

“All matters will be scrutinised again in the Special Ministerial Technical Meeting regarding the Movement Control Order before final decisions are made,“ he said.

The results of Muhyiddin’s second Covid-19 test last Wednesday returned negative, confirming that he is free of the virus. — Bernama