Muhyiddin being treated for infection, no relapse of tumour problem-PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) is receiving treatment for an infection in his digestive system and there is no evidence to show that his old tumour problem had acted up again, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

It said the prime minister was admitted to hospital on June 30 and is still being treated for the infection.

“On the advice of doctors, he is now in hospital to continue with his intravenous antibiotic treatment.

“His condition is stable and improving and he is allowed to work while undergoing treatment,” the statement said.

It said Muhyiddin is expected to be discharged from hospital in a few days’ time and he thanked those who have prayed for his health.- Bernama