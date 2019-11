PONTIAN: Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin believes Pakatan Harapan (PH) still has the support of Chinese voters despite their unhappiness with the PH government over several issues, including the rising cost of living.

Muhyiddin, who also admitted that there was reduced in support among the Chinese voters, said the government would continue to remind the people that it needed more time to rectify damages done by the previous Barisan Nasional government.

“We will continue to remind them that it’s only has been a year and a half since we took over the government and we want to rectify problems that was done over the course of 60 years.

“However, the most important thing for Chinese voters is they have confidence (in us), but they want to see (what will happen) in the next two to three years.

“Do you think (Barisan Nasional’s candidate Datuk Seri Dr) Wee Jeck Seng can give a boost (to the current economic situation?) Impossible,” he told reporters on the sixth day of campaign for the Tanjung Piai by-election, here today.

Muhyiddin said overall, there was an improvement in terms of Malay voters support towards PH candidate Karmaine Sardini.

“Although there is an improvement, it is still not enough. Thus, the next few days are a critical period for us as we have to explain to them about PH agenda and that we are committed to developing Tanjung Piai,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this included creating job opportunities for youngsters as well as developing Tanjung Piai as a tourism destination.

The Election Commission has set Nov 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai by-election and Nov 12 for early voting.

The polls will be a six-cornered fight between Karmaine, Wee of BN, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Pan Malaysian Islamic Front (Berjasa) and two Independent candidates - Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar and Dr Ng Chuan Lock.

The seat fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died on Sept 21 due to heart complications.

In the 14th general election, Dr Md Farid of PH won the seat after polling 21,255 votes to defeat BN’s Wee (20,731 votes) and PAS candidate Nordin Othman (2,962 votes). - Bernama