Muhyiddin calls for stop to speculation over missing Irish girl

MUAR: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today called for a stop to all speculation on the disappearance of a 15-year-old Irish girl in Negri Sembilan last Sunday.

He said it is wrong to assume that Nora Anne Quoirin, a special child, was abducted from The Dusun resort near Seremban because the police know better.

“I was informed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Mazlan Mansor) that it is a ‘missing person’ case and they do not think anyone else is involved,” he told reporters after closing the rhythmic gymnastics championships of the Malaysian Schools Sports Council at the Pagoh Higher Education Hub at Bandar Universiti Pagoh here.

“Don’t try to be too clever. Use the official statement issued by the Royal Malaysia Police, more so when the incident involves a foreign national. What other people say is not important because the police know better. Everyone who comes to our country is safe and does not face problems,” he said.

Muhyiddin said assuming that Nora Anne was abducted can cause misunderstanding and jeopardise the police investigation.

The minister said that the search-and-rescue operation, which entered its third day today, is ongoing with the involvement of over 150 personnel from the police, Fire & Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) as well as the local people.

It was reported last Sunday that the family realised that Nora Anne was missing from her room at the resort at about 8am. The family also said that she had learning difficulties.

Her disappearance was reported by the international media. Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop denied yesterday that she had been abducted as reported by the international media.

He said there was no trace of a crime having been committed at the location and the incident is still a ‘missing person’ case.

On another matter, Muhyiddin, who is the MP for Pagoh, said there has to be consultation by various quarters so that everyone is satisfied with the proposed introduction of the Jawi script and the khat (calligraphy) art form in the Year Four Bahasa Melayu subject in vernacular schools next year.

“Ideally, there should be consultation and inputs from not only associations or organisations but also parents and so on. It is most important that it is not burdensome.

“The question of whether it is to be made a compulsory or optional subject is up to the Education Ministry. Surely it has studied the matter,” said Muhyiddin who was once the education minister. — Bernama