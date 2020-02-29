Muhyiddin calls on Malaysians to accept Agong’s decision

KUALA LUMPUR: Expressing his appreciation over his appointment by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the eighth Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called on Malaysians to accept the decision made by Istana Negara today.

“Firstly, I thank Allah SWT for being appointed as the eighth Prime Minister by Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has given me moral support,” he said in an immediate response to the media following Istana Negara’s announcement.

The Bersatu president also prayed for Malaysia’s future success.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at Istana Negara at 10.30am tomorrow.

In a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, His Majesty appointed Muhyiddin as Prime Minister in line with article 40(2)(a) and article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

His appointment follows Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as the 7th Prime Minister on Monday (Feb 24) before being appointed interim Prime Minister by His Majesty later the same day. — Bernama