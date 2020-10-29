Muhyiddin calls on Muslims to spend time in Munajat amid Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Maulidur Rasul celebration today, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) called on all Muslims to engage themselves and spend more time in munajat as the country is still facing challenges resulting from Covid-19 as well as trying to revive the economy and strengthen unity among the people.

Munajat is making supplication or special prayer in the form of zikir to pray for Allah’s blessings, help and protection.

The Prime Minister said all those challenges should at least strengthen the commitment of Muslims to loving and gaining more understanding of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad who never stopped making supplication for his Ummah even in his final prayer.

“Hopefully, with all our efforts, we will attain the abundant mercy and blessings of Allah SWT, and may all of us be placed among those He loves and the believers who will get the blessed syafaat of Rasulullah SAW. InsyaAllah,” he said in his special message posted on Facebook.

Muhyiddin said Prophet Muhammad is the ultimate example and source of reference of the one with unparalleled qualities of Rabbani (everything that Allah loves) and praiseworthy morals.

“Each year, we commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad SAW as proof of our love and appreciation for his struggles and the sacrifices he made for his ummah. The theme of this year’s celebration is Ummah Rabbani Negara Harmoni,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the theme was chosen to illustrate the importance of Rabbani qualities and the obedience of servants to the Creator which will eventually lead to the harmony of the ummah and the country.

“In conjunction with Maulidur Rasul celebration, I would like to call on all of you to recite as many salawat as you can upon our Prophet Muhammad SAW, to learn his seerah (life story) and to follow the sunnah (practices) of the most noble and beloved Prophet,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also praised the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) for initiating the ‘Malaysia Berselawat’ campaign.

Through the campaign, Malaysian Muslims from all walks of life were encouraged to make a video clip of their recital of salawat upon the Prophet and share it on their social media platform using the hashtag #SemarakCintaRasul and to tag Jakim on the post.

“This is not just a good initiative which complies with the new norms that we must adopt in our daily life, but more importantly, the recital of selawat is also to show our love for Rasulullah SAW,” he added. -Bernama