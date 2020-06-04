SEARCH
Muhyiddin chairs Bersatu Supreme Council meeting tonight

04 Jun 2020 / 21:47 H.
KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) tonight chairs a Bersatu Supreme Council meeting at the Clubhouse of Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya, here.

The Bersatu president arrived at the venue at 8.24pm.

Also seen arriving at the building was Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

The meeting is the first Supreme Council meeting attended by the Prime Minister after completing a 14-day quarantine when an officer who attended a post-Cabinet meeting at his office was confirmed positive for Covid-19 infection. - Bernama

