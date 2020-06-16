Muhyiddin cleared of cancer and is in rude health

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has been cleared of cancer and is fit to carry out his duties as prime minister, according to his doctors.

The Prime Minister’s Office said this in a statement in response to an article by a foreign whistleblower site that Muhyiddin was ill and unfit to lead, and that he had even breached his home quarantine last month to receive chemotherapy in Singapore.

“With regard to Muhyiddin’s health condition, several medical experts have confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer currently and no evidence of it recurring.

“Therefore, the prime minister is medically fit to carry out his duties.”

The statement was accompanied by two medical reports with the same content issued by Pantai Medical Centre consultant oncologist Dr Lam Kai Seng and Ampi Chest and Medical Clinic consultant chest physician Tan Sri Dr K. Ampikaipakan, dated June 12.

In the report, they claimed that Muhyiddin was diagnosed with stage one pancreatic cancer in 2018 and had been fully treated.

They noted that the premier had surgery to remove the tumour, followed by a period of intensive chemotherapy which was completed almost two years ago.

“He has had regular follow-ups in Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Gleneagles Hospital Singapore and the Mayo Clinic in the United States. Experts have conducted detailed investigations and have confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer currently and certainly no evidence of its recurrence.

“We are of the opinion that Muhyiddin is fit to serve the people and the nation,” the report read.

But medical experts also claimed that they decided to issue the medical report as they were very concerned about the irresponsible report regarding Muhyiddin’s health.

In an article on June 9, Sarawak Report claimed that Muhyiddin was terminally ill and unfit to lead the nation, and has been receiving cancer treatment until today.

It also called for the full disclosure of the premier’s true medical condition.

It was revealed in 2018 that Muhyiddin had pancreatic cancer and had to undergo surgery to remove the tumour, and subsequently underwent chemotherapy.

He took medical leave in July that year and only returned to work as the then Home minister in August, claiming he was recovering well.