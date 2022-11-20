Muhyiddin confident he has support to become Malaysia’s 10th PM (UPDATED)

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident that he has gathered enough support from Members of Parliament (MPs) to be appointed as the 10th Prime Minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Muhyiddin said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor met him today and pledged the support and confidence of their MPs for him.

“Several other MPs have also given the same commitment,” the Pagoh MP said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin said he had also reported this matter to the PN supreme council meeting which he chaired this afternoon.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed that all heads of political parties and coalitions which won a substantial number of seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) should inform Istana Negara of the coalitions and prime minister candidate they have agreed on to form the new federal government by 2 pm tomorrow.

In this connection, Istana Negara has asked for the cooperation of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun to ask all heads of the parties and coalitions involved to submit the proposal they have agreed on to Istana Negara.

No single party or coalition won a simple majority in GE15, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) winning 82 seats, PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), GPS (22), GRS (six), Parti Warisan (three), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) one each, and independents, two seats.

The Dewan Rakyat has 222 seats but only 220 were contested, as the election for one constituency was postponed after a candidate died while the other was deferred due to bad weather. - Bernama