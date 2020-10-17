Muhyiddin Confirmed Covid-19-Free

KUALA LUMPUR: The second Covid-19 screening test for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) done last Wednesday has returned a negative result, confirming him as being free of Covid-19.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office’s statement posted on his Facebook page today, the Prime Minister’s self-quarantine had also ended yesterday.

“As previously announced, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was advised by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“The MOH has performed Covid-19 detection screening test on the Prime Minister’s second sample on Oct 14 and results were confirmed negative on Oct 15. As such, the Prime Minister’s Office would like to announce that both Covid detection tests for the Prime Minister throughout his self-quarantine period were negative and his self-quarantine ended on Oct 16,” the statement said.

It said the Prime Minister, however, continued to chair the National Security Council (MKN) special meeting on Covid-19 via a video conference this morning.

“Although the self-quarantine has ended, the MKN special meeting was still held via a video conference as a precautionary measure in light of the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

“The MKN special meetings have taken place daily since Oct 7,” the statement said.

Muhyiddin was previously advised to self-quarantine at home after chairing the MKN special meeting on Oct 3 that was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who was tested positive for Covid-19. - Bernama