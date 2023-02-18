Muhyiddin confirms summoned by MACC over Jana Wibawa project

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic) confirmed that he had been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to record his statement regarding the Jana Wibawa project.

According to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, he was called up by MACC to give his statement and not as a suspect and the statement recorded from him concerned the awarding of the project to selected contractors, which some quarters claimed was not made according to procedures.

“Jana Wibawa is a project by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) that was proposed by then Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul to help Bumiputera contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proposal was brought to the Cabinet and approved. We implemented it by getting the Bumiputera Wholesale Association to submit the names of contractors approved by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB),“ the Bersatu president told reporters after opening a blood donation drive by Yayasan Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf here today.

Muhyiddin said the rules were set by the Minister of Finance who had the power to choose, or the ministry involved with the projects, consider and assess the eligibility of applicants.

According to him, he was not involved in the process of considering or approving the contractors for the project because the matter was decided by MOF.

Prior to this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that the government had decided to postpone RM5.7 billion worth of rural development projects under the Jana Wibawa scheme to review whether they were awarded in accordance with the procurement process and governance requirements set by the Treasury. - Bernama