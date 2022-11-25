Muhyiddin congratulated Anwar, says PN will be check and balance on govt (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister.

Muhyiddin, in a post on his official Facebook, said PN would play a check-and-balance role in the Malaysian Parliament.

“With the federal government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH), PN will play a check-and-balance role in the Malaysian Parliament by bringing the voice of the people in line with the principles of parliamentary democracy.

“Moving forward, PN will continue the struggle for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country guided by the principles of caring, clean and stable,” said Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president.

Anwar, who is PH chairman, was sworn in yesterday as the new Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Dewan Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara here. - Bernama