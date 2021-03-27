Muhyiddin congratulates Dayak movie for victory at WFC-Singapore 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has congratulated the local indie film Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie for its victory in the Horror and Science Fiction category at the 2021 World Film Carnival (WFC) – Singapore.

In a posting on his Facebook account today, Muhyiddin said the victory proved that the country was not short of talents in producing international-quality artworks besides continuing the success of other local films and productions in the international arena.

“I’m confident that the film which combines the horror and action elements and highlights the story of Dayak warriors in Sarawak could indirectly promote Malaysia, especially the ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity in Sarawak, to the world.

“Congratulations to the Sarawak-born director Ray Lee, Misha Minut (co-producer and scriptwriter) and all quarters involved in the production of the film and actors on this victory which has definitely raised Malaysia’s name on the global stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also hoped that the film, which is expected to enter the cinemas in August, would receive a warm response from local film enthusiasts.

Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie, which received funding from the National Film Development Corporation (Finas), tells the story of a group of orphans who is locked away by a mad scientist for an experiment.

The film has also been nominated in two categories, namely Best Film and Best Horror Film at the International Symbolic Art Film Festival in Russia, which will take place on March 27.

Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie features a line-up of actors such as Pekin Ibrahim, Altimet, Pablo Amirul, Anna Melissa, Cassidy Panggau and Katrina Grey.- Bernama