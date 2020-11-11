Muhyiddin conveys condolences on demise of Bahrain PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today conveyed his condolences to the Bahraini government and people on the demise of their long-serving Prime Minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa this morning.

“Malaysia extends its deepest condolences to Bahrain on the demise of Prince Khalifa. We stand in solidarity with His Majesty the King of Bahrain and the brotherly people of the kingdom.

“As prime minister, Prince Khalifa had been unrelenting in his reform efforts that have brought about progress and prosperity for Bahrain. May Allah the Almighty place his soul among the righteous,” Muhyiddin said through his Facebook account.

Prince Khalifa passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday morning at the US-based Mayo Clinic Hospital, reported Sputnik news agency, quoting the state-run BNA news agency. -Bernama