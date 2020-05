KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed condolences to the family of late Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail who died after being hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle while manning a roadblock at the Kajang South Toll Plaza earlier today.

Muhyiddin, through his Facebook account, expressed sadness over the news and considered it a loss to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“On behalf of the government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the PDRM. I hope this tragedy does not dampen the spirit of the PDRM personnel and other frontliners in carrying out their responsibilities.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the believers,” he said.

In the 2.11am incident, Safwan, 31, died at the scene due to severe body and head injuries after he was hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a suspected drunk driver at a roadblock at the Kajang South Toll Plaza on the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas). — Bernama