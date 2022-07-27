Muhyiddin defends arrest of DAP reps over alleged LTTE links

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) has defended his decision to allow the police to detain 12 individuals with alleged links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2019.

Muhyiddin said that he had confidence in the probe carried out by police when questioned by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong).

Rayer earlier asked why he had ordered the authorities to arrest DAP’s G.Saminathan and P.Gunasekaran three years ago over their alleged links to the LTTE.

“As the minister responsible, I have to trust and put my confidence in the police since I am not the investigator. I can’t say the inspector-general of police (IGP) had lied,” he said yesterday.

He also claimed that the then Pakatan Harapan government did not make a decision on abolishing Sosma.

This prompted Khalid Samad (PH-Shah Alam) to interject and accuse Muhyiddin of “selective amnesia”.

“We debated about Sosma in the Cabinet to the point where we brought Ayob Khan (Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchai) and requested Sosma to be reviewed,” he said referring to the former Special Branch counter-terrorism principal assistant director.

To this, Muhyiddin said: “Yes, I remember that we wanted to review it. But there was no final decision made by the government at that time.”