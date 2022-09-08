Muhyiddin demanding explanation from Pas over ‘secret meeting’ with Umno

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will seek clarification from Pas on claims that a secret negotiation was held between the party and Umno on the need for a collaboration to face Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

PN president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a clarification from the Pas president or the Pas secretary-general was important to know the truth of the negotiation (with Umno).

“Is it really serious or to what extend it will go...I will think about such issues but for now, I cannot comment because I am only hearing from the media.

“What I am aware is that the Umno leadership during the Umno General Assembly had decided to not be associated with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and that decision has not changed until now.

“.. We (Bersatu) on the otherhand have established a cooperation between PN and Pas, so how are we going to face the GE15 under such circumstances? To me, we need to act so that PN will have a clear stand, one without any doubts, on the direction and road map of our future,” he said.

He was commenting on a statement by Pas spiritual leader Hashim Jasin yesterday that there was a secret negotiation involving certain leaders from Umno and Pas, on the need for a one-on-one challenge between them and PH during the coming GE15.

Hashim said Pas wants Umno to know that the main opposition during the GE15 will be PH and not Bersatu.

Muhyiddin was met by reporters at the launch of an autobiography of Tan Sri Ampikaipakan Kandiah titled ‘The Doctor Will See You Now: My Life with Ampikaipakan Kandiah’ authored by Thamayanthi Devi Ampikaipakan at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jenis Tamil Vivekananda, Brickfields, here yesterday.

“I do not want us, as a party, to have different opinions because it will not auger well for the future of PN. We will brief our position to the general public.

“PN’s position is clear in many ways, including our decision to not work with anyone involved in the misuse of power, corruption, bogged with court cases or other detrimental issues. But whatever issues that may arise, we will discuss,” he said.

Meanwhile, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the PN’s Supreme Council will meet and discuss various subjects related to the GE15 as well as issues of coalition, today.

He said the meeting would be chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and attended by various leaders from Pas and Gerakan. - Bernama