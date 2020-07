KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has denied that he had offered the post of Deputy Prime Minister to Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, as reported by a news portal recently.

“Referring to the statement of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in his interview with Malaysiakini on July 14, 2020, I wish to stress that contrary to what was alleged, I never offered the post of Deputy Prime Minister to him in March after becoming the prime minister,” he said in a statement today.

In the two-paragraph statement, Muhyiddin said Shafie’s remark was not true and was merely his own assumption.

“I regard Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s statement in the same interview: ‘He did not say it but I knew about the matter’ as untrue,” Muhyiddin added.

Shafie, in the interview, alleged that Muhyiddin had asked him to be his deputy in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Shafie reportedly said Muhyiddin had contacted him to get Warisan’s support to strengthen PN. — Bernama