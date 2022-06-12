Muhyiddin denies knowledge of movement to topple unity govt

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied knowledge of any movement to topple the newly formed unity government as suggested by Arau Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

“I don’t know; ask Datuk Seri Shahidan if there is a plan or not, if he is right (that there is a plan) then that is good.

“So as far as today, we accept the reality, but in the future, I don’t know what will happen,“ NST quoted Muhyiddin as saying.

Yesterday it was reported that Shahidan saying that there were plans to topple the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and replace it with PN government.