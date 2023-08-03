Muhyiddin denies news reports on his arrest by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied news reports that he was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) while playing golf in Selangor today.

“I want to clarify that a news portal report about my arrest at a golf club today is false.

“Today I attended several meetings related to Bersatu’s annual general assembly which will begin on Friday,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

The Bersatu president said he had been asked to present himself at the MACC headquarters at 11 am tomorrow.

MACC had frozen Bersatu’s account last month and charged several individuals including former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad with corruption in connection with Jana Wibawa projects to help Bumiputera contractors.

The Jana Wibawa programme was implemented during the time when Muhyiddin was the prime minister to speed up the implementation of projects and boost the country’s economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama