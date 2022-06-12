Muhyiddin denies PN obtained funds from gambling companies

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied claims that his coalition obtained proceeds from gambling companies to help finance the 15th general election (GE15) campaign, Malaysiakini reports.

Muhyiddin stressed that he did not take even a cent of donations from gambling companies.

“Gambling is illegal here and there. (Saying that) we took gambling money to manage the election, are we that poor that we don’t have money?

“I swear to God, we will not do such illegal things. We will not accept even a cent of donations from any gaming company just because we want money. That’s illegal,” he said at a grand finale speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat election campaign in Kulim last night.

The Pagoh MP was responding to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement yesterday that implied that PN’s election funds came partly from gambling companies involved in special draws.