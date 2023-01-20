Muhyiddin denies slandering Anwar in speech during GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) claimed that his speech at the ‘‘Grand Finale Perikatan Nasional (PN) Padang Serai” during the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign was not slanderous, but rather a fair comment.

He said the speech was part of a political campaign to support the PN candidate contesting for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in GE15.

This was contained in his defence statement, which he filed at the High Court here three days ago over a defamation suit filed against him by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muhyiddin said that Anwar, as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and leader of the Unity Government, should not be offended by the criticisms and questions that he raised in his speech.

“The plaintiff (Anwar) should openly and wholeheartedly answer the questions raised and deny any allegations that he claims are false,“ stated Muhyiddin.

According to Muhyiddin, he and Anwar are public figures and party leaders who are often hurled with various allegations and accusations.

The PN chairman claimed he had no knowledge or control over the TikTok account under the name “@beritakini8”, which uploaded the video of his speech.

“The entire speech at the talk has been reproduced on my Facebook account under the name ‘Muhyiddin Yassin’. I do not personally control or upload any material to my Facebook account,” he claimed.

Muhyiddin also claimed that he did not manage, or had control or authority over any publication of the statements in the speech which was published by MalaysiaKini with the title “MB’s aide to Muhyiddin: Anwar paid RM1 as S’gor economic adviser”.

In the suit, Anwar, 75, claimed that last Dec 5, Muhyiddin, had made slanderous remarks against him in a speech during the ‘Grand Finale Perikatan Nasional Padang Serai” in Taman Selasih, Kulim, in support of the PN candidate for the 15th General Election, Datuk Azman Nasrudin, which was attended by a large crowd.

Anwar is seeking, among others, general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary damages and an injunction to prevent Muhyiddin from continuing to publish or distribute similar defamatory statements. - Bernama