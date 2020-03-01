Muhyiddin expected to be sworn in as 8th PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A week in which Malaysians witnessed one of the most intense political crises in the country’s history will end today with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) expected to take his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to be held at 10.30am at Istana Negara.

The historic ceremony will also be aired live on television.

The appointment of the 72-year-old Pagoh member of parliament, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, as the 8th Prime Minister was made in line with article 40(2)(a) and article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

Muhyiddin was appointed to hold the country’s highest political office after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation on Feb 24, which triggered a political crisis that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and the establishment of new political party alliances. — Bernama