Muhyiddin expresses full support for Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) congratulated his successor, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who was sworn in as the ninth Prime Minister today.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, said he gave his full support to Ismail Sabri in leading the country.

“I give him my full support and God willing, I will continue to help the Perikatan Nasional government deliver the best service to the people, especially during the country’s recovery period.

“I pray that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri will be able to shoulder as best as possible the responsibilities and lead the country to success,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Muhyiddin said he received a visit from Ismail Sabri at his residence this afternoon and uploaded several pictures of the meeting in the post.- Bernama