Muhyiddin: Final GE for me

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said that the 15th general election (GE15) will be the last election he will be contesting, Malaysiakini reports.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said if the party fields him as a candidate for GE15, he will contest for the last time.

“Maybe this (GE15) will be my last term and after that, I will rest at home, spend time with my wife, my eight grandchildren, my children,” he reportedly said.

Muhyiddin, 75, was sworn in as the eighth prime minister on 1st March 2020 but stepped down after 17 months on 16 August last year.