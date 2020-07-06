Muhyiddin holds first PM Department’s staff meeting since MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today held his first meeting with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) after heading the government since March 1.

The meeting which is usually held at Dataran Perdana, Perdana Putra, each month was the first after the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin, who wore a black suit, arrived at about 8.26am, sang Negaraku and Jalur Gemilang, and recited prayers together with JPM staff before delivering his message.

“I am grateful that for the first time we are able to hold the JPM monthly assembly which we should have held several months ago but we were going through very challenging times,” Muhyiddin said in his speech after greeting the civil servants.

The assembly was held within the standard operating procedure set by the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19 and was attended by not more than 250 people from 56 agencies under JPM.

Every person there was earlier required to undergo body temperature screening and record their attendance, wear masks, and practise social distancing.

Also present were five Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department, namely Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Economy), Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Special Functions), Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (Parliament and Laws), and Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (Religious Affairs).

Also present were the deputy ministers in JPM, namely Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith (Parliament and Laws), Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (Special Functions), Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Arthur Joseph Kurup (Economy) dan Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (Religious Affairs) as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh Member of Parliament, was sworn-in as the eighth Prime Minister on March 1 in Istana Negara in the presence of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. - Bernama