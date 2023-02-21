Muhyiddin: I leave to MACC to investigate Jana Wibawa case

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he had given his full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the investigation of the Jana Wibawa project.

“As far as I am concerned, there is nothing that I believe was wrongdoing on my part, but I leave everything to the MACC to investigate,” said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here.

Earlier, he attended a court proceeding during which Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged with soliciting and receiving bribes in relation to the Jana Wibawa project.

Last Feb 18, Muhyiddin confirmed that he had been called by the MACC to testify about the Jana Wibawa project.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said he hoped Wan Saiful will get a fair trial in court.

“I also urge Bersatu members to remain calm and not take any action that could threaten public order. The party leadership has already taken appropriate action according to legal channels,“ he said. - Bernama