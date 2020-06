KUALA LUMPUR: The administration led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has succeeded in bringing about a sense of togetherness between the government and the people in just 100 days, says Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pix).

He said the use of terms like “Makcik Kiah” as an analogue in the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Plan (Prihatin) shows the people-centredness of the Muhyiddin-led government.

“Besides terms that can empower the people, the economic stimulus package announced by the government can also help boost business and stimulate the country’s economy,” he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme on the first 100 days of the Muhyiddin administration yesterday.

On March 27, the government announced the RM250 billion Prihatin package to help the people face the impact of Covid-19.

On April 6, the RM10 billion Prihatin Tambahan package was announced by the government to help ease the financial burden of small and medium enterprises, while on June 5, the government unveiled the RM35 billion Penjana economic recovery plan with 40 initiatives to offset the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mohd Khairuddin expressed optimism that the funds would help revitalise the country’s economy.

“The government’s concept of giving funds to the people is so that they have cash in hand to spend, and eventually the economy can recover,” he said, noting that what the people want today is a peaceful, safe and happy life with enough to eat.

“That’s what the people in any country want, and that’s what the government is providing, through social security and implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18,” he added.

Muhyiddin had announced that the MCO would begin on March 18, the Conditional MCO from May 4 to 12, and the Recovery MCO from June 10 to Aug 31.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) president Jufitri Joha said the Penjana plan could be the catalyst for Malaysian youths to explore new areas like the gig economy.

“People say Covid-19 is the game-changer that would spur youths to utilise the Internet,” he said.

Earlier, Jufitri said most youths have been using the Internet only for communication purposes, and not to explore business opportunities or to raise their incomes, noting the announcement that gig economy workers would get social protection under Penjana is what young people have been waiting for. — Bernama