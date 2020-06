PETALING JAYA: Recent developments within Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) raise some big questions: Will the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government last? Is Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) on shaky ground?

While Bersatu has the premiership, it remains a junior partner in PN, as was the case when it was still part of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This puts Bersatu, of which Muhyiddin is president, at the mercy of Umno and PAS, which control more seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

Even within Bersatu, there is trouble. The recent dismissal of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz and three others has divided the party.

Until their sacking, Mahathir was the chairman of Bersatu and Mukhriz was its deputy president.

However, it will be a mistake to rule Muhyiddin out, at least for now. He has played his cards well.

As independent political analyst, Prof Dr Jeniri Amir, pointed out to theSun that the Bersatu president has cleverly appointed the important MPs who have crossed over from PH to influential positions as heads of government-linked companies and other institutions.

What he does not have in numbers, he has won by offering positions.

But the fact remains that PN is a marriage of convenience, just like PH is, according to Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun.

“And partners in such marriages make strange bedfellows,” he pointed out.

According to Jeniri, the chances of PH taking over from PN are very slim at best, “unless there are hidden hands at work”.

He said it would not be to PH’s advantage to table a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin in the next Parliament session in July or even seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to show that they have the numbers to take over the federal government.

Also to PH’s disadvantage is the “awkward” relationship between Mahathir and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the president of PKR, which is also senior partner in PH.

“The clear candidate to become prime minister (if PH manages to wrest Putrajaya back from PN) is Anwar,” Jeniri said.

“Mahathir already ruled the country for 22 years in his first tenure as prime minister, and 22 months in his comeback. It’s too much to see him doing it for a third time.

“In any case, Anwar already has the expertise and knowledge to lead PH,” he said.

What is more important is that PH fulfils the promises it made in its election manifesto if it wins Putrajaya again, Jeniri added.

On the other hand, Oh is of the view that the uneasy relationship between Mahathir and Anwar was what made PH work and won the last elections.

He pointed out that Anwar appealed to the urban, educated group. However, he added that the rural voters still look up to Mahathir.

He said another advantage that PN has is Umno and PAS’s appeal to rural voters.

“In the last elections, they cornered 75% to 80% of the rural votes, against 20% to 25% for PH,” he said.

“You need this ‘uneasy alliance’ between the two to appeal to different voter groups,” he added.

Oh noted that politics in developing countries are not idealistic implementations.

“We are not choosing Mandelas, Mother Theresas or Gandhis to lead us. Usually, we just choose the lesser of two evils,” he added.

Independent political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said Mahathir’s resignation, that triggered the fall of PH, has hurt many. PH needs to regain its credibility, he added.

