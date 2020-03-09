Muhyiddin meeting MPs before announcing new cabinet

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is meeting MPs at Seri Perdana here this afternoon ahead of his announcement on the new Cabinet lineup.

The car carrying Muhyiddin was seen entering the prime minister’s official residence at about 3pm, after those ferrying MPs had arrived in stages earlier.

Among the Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs seen were Bagan Datoh MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the Bera MP.

Also spotted were Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, Tapah MP and MIC deputy president M. Saravanan and Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who is also MCA president.

Also present were Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also former PKR deputy president, and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamarudin.

Keningau MP Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president, and Tambun MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were also seen entering the premises.

Several PAS leaders including party president and Marang MP Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Pasir Puteh MP Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh and Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan were also present.

Muhyiddin is scheduled to announce the new Cabinet lineup at Perdana Putra at 5pm today.

At 11am today, Muhyiddin presented the list of the new Cabinet lineup to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for his consent. - Bernama