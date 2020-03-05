Muhyiddin meets senior Miti officials to discuss on Apec 2020, international trade

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today met with senior officials from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to discuss, among others, the organising of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2020 summit.

At the meeting attended by the Miti secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Muhyiddin was also briefed on international trade and foreign investment sectors in the country.

According to the post on Muhyiddin’s official Facebook page, Lokman also explained the current status of preparations for the Apec summit, which Malaysia will play host in November this year.

Malaysia has chosen the theme “Optimising Human Potential Towards a Future of Shared Prosperity” for Apec 2020. — Bernama