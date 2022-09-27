Muhyiddin met Hadi, reached agreement to strengthen PN

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has confirmed that he and several coalition leaders have reached an agreement to strengthen PN in the upcoming GE15.

In his Facebook post today, the former prime minister said a discussion with his PAS counterpart Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang took place at Muhyiddin’s home last night.

“It was a meaningful discussion. Many matters were agreed upon to strengthen Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the next general election,” Muhyiddin said.

The meeting would have occurred several hours after PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan issued a statement criticising Muhyiddin’s recent speech.

The speech on Saturday saw Muhyiddin claiming that PN had collectively declared BN as its “main enemy” for the next general election.