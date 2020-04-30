JOHOR BARU: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s (pix) hold on the premiership looks firm as he has the support of politicians beyond those in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), former Johor mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian said yesterday.

The former Johor Bersatu secretary expressed confidence that Muhyiddin will remain in power despite facing challenges within Bersatu in the upcoming party election.

A party insider who declined to be named agreed, saying politicians across the divide are more receptive to Muhyiddin than former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Despite voicing confidence in controlling DAP, Mahathir’s government didn’t appear to be running smoothly,” said the insider.

He said Muhyiddin should be able to ward off any challenge after becoming the eighth prime minister due to the “Sheraton move”.

Both of them were commenting on theSun’s front page report yesterday in which political analysts said the ball was now in Muhyiddin’s court to save Bersatu from possible doom, while strengthening his grip at the top of the political and administrative hierarchy.

Muhyiddin appears to have the backing of the majority of Bersatu’s supreme council members, the party insider said.

His supporters said it was time for the Pagoh MP to lead after Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 22-month stint came to an end following a political crisis that gripped the nation.

They felt a new political coalition was needed after the Tanjung Piai by-election results showed PH had fallen out of favour with the people.

Perling DAP representative Cheo Yee How, as well as a couple of Umno leaders in the state, preferred to talk about the handling of the Covid-19 crisis rather than the possible power tussle.

“What’s more important is managing the Covid-19 crisis and Muhyiddin’s plan to spur the country’s economy,” Cheo said.

“It is not the time for politicking as the economy is hurting a lot due to this pandemic.”

Muhyiddin on solid ground