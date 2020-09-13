Muhyiddin people-oriented leader, says PBS candidate Jahid

TAMPARULI: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim said the party is impressed with the approach of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix), as he has always given priority to looking after the people’s welfare.

He said the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic showed that Muhyiddin was committed in helping all segments of society and that no quarters escaped his attention.

“Muhyiddin is the ‘darling of the people’. That is why we did not hesitate to support him, what more with the creation of a new ministry to protect the welfare of Sabah and Sarawak, particularly in relation to the Malaysia Agreement (MA63),“ he told Bernama here today.

Jahid said this when asked to comment on Muhyiddin’s announcement yesterday that Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PBS in Sabah are now known as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, made the announcement when speaking at a meeting with PN’s Sulaman candidate, Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor, in Tuaran.

Jahid said the existence of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah shows that all three entities enjoy equal status in the coalition on all matters.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin spent almost an hour visiting Tuaran town, where he also met traders at the fish and public markets.

In this Sabah state election, Jahid is defending the Tamparuli seat in a four-cornered fight which also involves Alijus Sipil of PKR, Denis George Kian Fah of Parti Cinta Sabah and Raymond Alfred of Liberal Democratic Party. — Bernama